YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s been a lack of rain this year, and now it’s November which is historically the driest month of the year.

York County in particular got less rain than the rest of the Midstate this year.

Right now, York County is the only County in the state in a drought warning.

The York Water Company put mandatory nonessential water use restrictions in place on September 15th and it’s still in effect.

“We are over 14 inches below average normal precipitation year to date….from the first in November till now, we’ve received 0.06 inches of rain,” said York Water Company CEO and President J.T. Hand.

The lack of rain isn’t the only issue that caused this.

“One of the issues is that one of our primary reservoirs, the Lake Williams Reservoir, has been out of service because we are replacing the spillway structure. We took 1.2 billion gallons of water out of storage to replace that spillway structure,” said Hand.

But knowing that Lake Redman has 1.3 billion gallons of water available.



So, the reservoir capacity was already cut in half. And now we’re dealing with the drought conditions,” said Hand.

Lake Redman is the primary source of water for the York Water Company.

Two months ago, Lake Redman was down seven feet of water. Since then, there has been some progress. But it’s still about four feet short.

But there is some hope in the forecast next week.

“We do expect a significant amount of rain moving in sometime early next week,” said Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder.

So, they are asking the community to reduce daily usage by 10% to 15%. Right now, Hand says they are only seeing about a 5% reduction. “That’s the bottom line. We need the community to recognize that we need to conserve today so that our water supply is available for tomorrow,” said Hand.



