CORDORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A couple is dead after an apparent murder-suicide in York County, according to the county coroner.

The coroner was called to the 4600 block of Shaffers Church Road around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

They say they found a 60 year-old-woman dead outside from an apparent shooting. A 69-year-old man was then found dead inside. The coroner said they believe his injuries were self-inflicted.

The coroner said the man and woman were married.

There will be no autopsies, according to the coroner’s office.

More information is expected to be released once family members are notified about the deaths.