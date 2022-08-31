YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — United Steelworkers Local 7687 announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31 that they have reached a tentative agreement on a five-year deal with BAE Systems, which will be covering around 800 workers in the company’s York facility.

“After working through the pandemic making armament for the military without disruption, USW members at BAE understood what was at stake in these negotiations,” USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall said. “They earned a contract that reflects their vital role in helping safeguard our national security and in contributing to the company’s success.”

In the coming days, USW members will review the details of the proposed new contract with their negotiating committee before a ratification vote, which will begin as soon as possible.

A statement from BAE Systems says:

We have reached a tentative agreement with United Steelworkers Local 7687 that supports our key stakeholders and are currently awaiting ratification of the vote by the union membership. Our national security is our imperative, and it’s our talented workforce that makes our mission possible. WE look forward to moving together as a team in support of our armed forces. Alicia Gray, BAE Systems Company Spokeswoman

“It’s unfortunate that management forced its dedicated workers to the brink of a work stoppage before achieving this deal,” said USW Local 7687 President Brad Frey, “but USW members proved that by working together, we can overcome any challenge.”

The proposed agreement increases wages, strengthens retirement security, and improves access to paid vacation time.