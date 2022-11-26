YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts.

Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.

Now, those vehicles will be heading to new homes.

“The number of overdose deaths we’ve had in York County over the last number of years, really since 2013 (and) 2014. I mean it is vital to what these guys are doing each and every day to make sure that those illegal narcotics are off our streets,” Chief Administrator for the York County District Attorney’s office Kyle King said.

With the auction, the buyers win. But, the Task Force itself is the biggest winner. The action helps fund their work to get drugs off York County streets, which offsets costs that normally would go to taxpayers.