YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle struck a business during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct 15.

According to the York County Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched around 1:50 a.m. to the 800 block of West Broadway within the township for a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle crashed into a business.

The department did not state if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, however, police believe speed and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors.