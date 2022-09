YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County.

According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.

No word on injuries or how long the highway will be closed for.