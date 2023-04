As of 8:30 a.m., the incident has been cleared and the road has been reopened. PennDOT states that there could be residual delays

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire caused a portion of Route 30 in York County to be shut down.

According to PennDOT, there was a vehicle fire on US 30 westbound at PA 462- Hallam. All lanes were closed for almost two hours.

Traffic was being diverted at the PA 462 Exit.

Image Courtesy of PennDOT

No word on if there were any injuries fire at this time.