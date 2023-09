Flashing lights on top of police patrol car (iStock)

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to York County Regional Police, emergency personnel are on the scene for a vehicle accident that occurred around 6:24 p.m. on the 2900 block of Springwood Road.

According to police, the vehicle rolled over and an entrapment occurred.

Police state that the road will be closed until the incident is cleared.