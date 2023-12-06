YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Volunteers in York spent the evening giving back to the community packing holiday food boxes for the Salvation Army in York.

This is the Conrad Company’s 15th time doing the event and their team filled up almost two dozen skids worth of food.

In a time of great need, events like these help the community come together for a bigger purpose.

Courtney Presley, GM of PennAir (The Conrad Company) said, “Being here is in line with our core values, which is to support the community. So this is a big part of what the company does. This is our way of basically just giving our time to hopefully pack a lot of boxes for those people that need it most.”

“It’s great to see that the people of this community support the work of the Salvation Army, especially those that we’re giving out to. Within the next couple of weeks, food. And as they’re packing the food boxes, that really helping their neighbors,” said Major Ronald Starnes, Commanding Officer.

Families that are registered can pick up the food on December 19th and 20th.