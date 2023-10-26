YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews will be at work in York County this weekend to set new beams and perform steel repairs on the Queen Street (Route 74) Bridge spanning Interstate 83 at Exit 16.

Closures are planned on both Queen Street and I-83 while the work is being and there will be detours in place.

Weather permitting, the work will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 27, and be completed by 6 a.m. on Monday, October 30, according to PennDOT.

Queen Street will be closed at approximately 6 p.m. and I-83 will be closed at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, according to PennDOT. PennDOT says both roads are expected to be back open to traffic by 6 a.m. on Monday.

Courtesy PennDOT

Traffic on I-83 will be detoured using the off- and on-ramps at the Exit 16 Interchange.

PennDOT said southbound traffic on Queen Street from north of the closure should take southbound I-83 to Route 182/Leader Heights Road (Exit 14), then return north on I-83 to Exit 16 and the south side of the bridge.

Northbound traffic on Queen Street from south of the closure should take northbound I-83 to Route 124/Mount Rose Avenue (Exit 18), then return south on I-83 to Exit 16 and the north side of the bridge.

PennDOT is warning motorists that there may be delays along the detour route and that they should stay alert and drive with caution through the area.