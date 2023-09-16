YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The WellSpan Breast Fair was in York today supporting survivors of breast cancer and encouraging women to get mammograms.

Experts say survival rates drastically improve when regular screenings are done because it allows doctors to catch the cancer early and do more to treat it.

Doctor Heather Thieme, medical director for WellSpan Breast Care Services, “Breast cancer is really a moment that changes someone’s life. From the moment they hear about that diagnosis – it’s the before breast cancer and then life after and so events like this help promote what resources are available for them so they can continue to thrive even after a cancer diagnosis.”

This is the first fair that’s taken place since COVID. It also took place at the new WellSpan cancer center in York.