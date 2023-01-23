YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York.

The new location will be located at 150 Roosevelt Avenue and will provide easier access to behavioral health services to adults who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness.

In the year 2022, WellSpan saw a 30% increase in behavioral health services, compared to the year before. WellSpan says that the need for these services is continuing to grow.