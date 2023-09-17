YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The WellSpan Breast Fair was held in York on Saturday. The fair supports survivors of breast cancer and encourages women to get mammograms.

Experts say survival rates drastically improve when regular screenings are done because it allows doctors to catch the cancer early and do more to treat it.

“Breast cancer is really a moment that changes someone’s life. From the moment they hear about that diagnosis – it’s the before breast cancer and then life after and so events like this help promote what resources are available for them so they can continue to thrive even after a cancer diagnosis,” Dr. Heather Thieme said.

This is the first fair since the pandemic. It also took place at the new WellSpan Cancer Center in York.