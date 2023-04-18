YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A sign for the newly named WellSpan Park was lifted Tuesday ahead of the York Revolution’s opening day.

The park’s new name was announced in February with a new naming rights agreement.

“Our community partners are the backbone of our business,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “Everything we do is under-pinned by their support. WellSpan has been one of our most valued partners since the day the ballpark opened. They were literally one of the founders that made Revolution fun and pride possible in York, and it’s more than fitting that they step up once again – not just for us, but for the families, the non-profits, and the employers of York who rely on us as an essential part of what makes York such a terrific, well-rounded community.”

Our roots are firmly planted in York, and we are proud to stand with the York Revolution as the hometown team,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer, WellSpan Health. “We know our continued partnership will only strengthen the community where so many of our team members live, work, and play.”

The Revolution will host their home opener at WellSpan Park on May 5 and will play 63 games at the newly named field.