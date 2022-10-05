YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mobile Mammography Motor Coach is stopping in York City on Wednesday, Oct. 5

According to a release, the coach was launched in October of 2021 to provide breast cancer screenings to underserved communities across the Midstate. It was put in place to help break down the distance and financial barriers that someone women experience which prevent them from this life-saving screening.

The bus has traveled over 4,000 miles from Franklin County to Lebanon County and to many other Midstate locations since its inception.

The bus is scheduled to be outside the WellSpan Family Medicine, located at 1401 Roosevelt Ave. in York. You can see a list of dates as to where the motorcoach will be making more stops by clicking here.

The bus is scheduled to make stops around the Midstate into November.