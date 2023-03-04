YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Special Olympics Pennsylvania returned to York to kick off the third annual indoor games on Saturday.

The event officially started with the lighting of the Flame of Hope torch with the help of local law enforcement Friday, then the games began on Saturday.

Multiple facilities in York are hosting various events including floor hockey, figure and speed skating, and bowling.

“Special Olympics, athletes both children and adults with intellectual disabilities, have so many gifts and capabilities that they can bring. Sports, (is) the vehicle that we choose to bring those to public light is on display here this weekend in York,” Nate Garland, chief mission officer for Special Olympics of Pennsylvania said.

Governor Josh Shapiro attended the games and even took part in the floor hockey event.

The two-day indoor competitions follow the organization’s winter games which featured sports like alpine and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.