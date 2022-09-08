SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Springfield Township, York County.

Police say on Aug. 27, a 79-year-old woman from Maryland was driving on North Road when she experienced a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the side of the road and hit a mailbox and tree head-on, police report.

The driver was later pronounced deceased, police say.