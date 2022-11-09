HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said that the 31-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Route 30 in Hellam Township when, around 2 p.m., she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and it began to roll, according to police. The woman, who police said was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where she received lifesaving measures but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:48 p.m., the coroner’s office reported.

The coroner determined the woman’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash and her manner of death to be accidental.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle, the coroner’s office said. Her name has not yet been released.