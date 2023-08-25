YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A York County woman died a week after being hospitalized from a two-vehicle crash.

The coroner’s report says that 88-year-old Kantaben Desai, may have been having a medical episode when she went through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle just after 9 a.m. in Manchester Township on Friday, Aug. 18.

The impact of the crash, which was along Kayla Boulevard and Stillmeadow Lane, forced Desai’s Hyundai Elantra into a nearby ditch, and she was found inside unresponsive. It is thought that she may have had a medical episode at the time of the crash, the report reads.

Desai was rushed to Wellspan York Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries but died Friday morning. Her cause of death is ruled to be from multiple blunt-force trauma.

Northern York County Regional Police are currently investigating the crash, and it was noted in the report that Desai was wearing her seatbelt.