PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after being involved in a single vehicle accident in Peach Bottom Township, York County on Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Patricia Cooper was the driver and the sole occupant of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu which was heading west on Bryansville in Delta, York County.

Witnesses of the crash reported that Cooper’s vehicle was swerving before she struck a tree in the 3000 block of Bryansville Road at around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was reportedly unrestrained and unconscious at the scene.

Life-saving efforts were started and continued while Cooper was transported to York Hospital. Once they arrived, she could not be resuscitated and succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead around 11:12 p.m.

Next of kin was notified, while the cause of death was multiple blunt force traumas. Because of this, no autopsy was performed.