SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has died after she was involved in a car crash in York County during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 7

According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, their office was dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

It is reported that around 8:15 p.m. a 55-year-old woman had been traveling east on Route 30 when her vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a red light.

Witnesses of the crash said that the woman appeared to increase her speed just before the vehicle made an impact with the tractor-trailer. The airbags did deploy, and the condition of any others who were injured was not made known to the coroner’s office, as stated in the report.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:58 p.m., the coroner noted.

The name of the victim has not been released, as the family of the victim will notify others of the death,

No autopsy will be performed, according to the coroner’s office.