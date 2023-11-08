YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An investigation is underway after a driver in a hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian in York County left a woman injured, State Police say.

State Police wrote in the report that the driver was going at a high rate of speed when they turned from onto N Franklin Street in Red Lion Borough on Oct. 5

A woman who was in the crosswalk was hit by the driver just after 7:30 p.m., State Police wrote. She got pushed a few feet from the crosswalk and landed on her back.

The driver pulled over to make sure she was alive before they fled the scene, according to the report. State Police did not specify what kind of vehicle was involved.

The woman was taken to York Hospital for surgery because of her injuries, police said.