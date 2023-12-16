YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Veterans and volunteers gathered at Lebanon Cemetery in York to lay more than 300 wreaths at the gravestones of fallen heroes.

“It’s a wonderful experience, the Wreaths Across America, and then for it to be able to be right here in our backyard and to be able to contribute to the legacy and the contributions that so many veterans have made throughout the history of this nation,” said Retired Army Lt. Col. John Howard.

Wreaths Across America Day is to remember the fallen and honor those who serve.

Retired Lt. Col. John Howard served in the Army for 34 years.

Matthew Richard Green, an Army veteran wants to teach the next generation the value of freedom.

“We want to reinforce the importance and significance of service. And we don’t want the younger generation so the current high school students to forget about the sacrifices that were made,” said Retried Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Richard Green.

Wreaths Across America ensures no veteran goes without a wreath and is never forgotten.