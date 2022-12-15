WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man is wanted for possession of child pornography, according to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department.

According to police, they are looking for 21-year-old Brandon Dunlap. Dunlap was charged with possession of child porn while in the area of Sam Spur Lane in York.

Based on the incident and investigation, an officer with the Lower Windsor Township Police Department submitted charges on Wednesday, Dec. 14. A felony arrest warrant was issued for Dunlap later on the same day.

If you see Dunlap or have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to submit a tip by clicking here. You may call the station and ask to speak with the officer on duty.