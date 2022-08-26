YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The last day of a first-ever event is coming up soon.

York Arts Week ends on Saturday, Aug. 27. You may recall that this is the event that replaced “Yorkfest” which the city had to cancel this year.

There is plenty going on during the evening on Friday, Aug. 26 in Downtown York, including a featured acrylic artist at a place on Beaver Street called “Pardon my French”.

“We find different artists and we bring them in and we showcase their work. But normally the artists aren’t here for the customers to be able to meet. So we’ve been doing that,” Manager of Pardon My French Morgan Snyder said. “People just can meet them and ask them about their inspiration, their work.

You can find a calendar of events by clicking here.

Saturday is the big finale, with all kinds of activities, including a Chark Art Walk in the downtown area.