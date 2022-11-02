YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — High school students in York County got a look into the construction industry on Wednesday morning. York Builders Associations hosted a skilled trade career fair.

Students got to learn the ins and outs of building industry professionals and organizations. They even tested their skills with some hands-on activities.

“There’s a volunteering out there on helping out the low-income houses that need work and adjustment, and so I signed up for that to volunteer,” Eastern York sophomore Kiley Miers said.

The career fair is also an opportunity for building companies to grow their future workforce by getting students interested in the field.

