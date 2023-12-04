YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City officials have announced that the demolition of the Bascule Gate Dam will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The dam is being demolished as part of an effort to reduce flooding, improve water quality, promote public safety, and prepare for the construction of the Codorus Greenway.

The dam is located downstream from the Philadelphia Street bridge. According to city officials, the dam’s gate has been inoperable and stuck in a raised position where it gathers debris, aggravates flooding, and poses a drowning risk.

In 2018 the US Army Corps of Engineers notified the city that the gate was noncompliant with flood control requirements.

Because of this, the city was mandated to remove the dam.

Demolition is expected to be completed no later than April 30, 2024, with the precise schedule being weather-dependent. The first phase of demolition will include the removal of a building housing mechanical equipment for the dam gate and a bypass channel to lower water levels behind the dam.

The second stage of demolition will include the removal of the dam and its foundation, along with restoration of the site. During demolition, public access to the site will be restricted and safety signage will be posted.

More information can be found here.