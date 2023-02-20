YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Fire Department has two new members, and they have room for more.

The city swore in the two new firefighters today, bringing the total number of firefighters to 60.

The chief says that the department should have a total of 65 firefighters.

Coby Lease was born in York and raised in East Berlin. He has been an active volunteer firefighter, and he has also attended multiple fire-related classes through HACC. Lease likes to spend time with his family and playing sports. He joined the York City Fire Department because it is fast-paced and progressive.

Logan Love was born in York and received an associate degree from HACC in Police Sciences. Love enjoys hiking, fishing, and the outdoors. His wish was to be a Firefighter for the city of York so he could serve a city he grew up around.

“Actually, we’re short, we had a lot of retirements, we are anticipating hiring more people. This will keep us even, but we’re looking to hire more people in the fall,” said Chief William Sleeger of the York Fire Department.