YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It was packed in Downtown York for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 11.

It has been a tradition for decades, but the last one was in 2019 because of the pandemic.

But, on Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvanians were out in full force lining up and down Market Street. Roughly 100 groups walked in the parade, which had everything from Irish dance groups to marching bands.

Even though it was cold and windy, families from across the Midstate came out to show their support.

“We were canceled due to COVID if you remember that week in March 2020, and it is fabulous to be back in York, having the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. For me, it signals the start of spring. Yeah, today is cold, but it is going to be warmer (and) warmer as we get through the month here,” Parade Organizer Kris O’Shea said.

“It’s a good vibe, especially a lot of older generations out here now. It’s good to see it, especially since it’s cold,” Jade McDonald with the York High Alumni Marching Band said.

Organizers are already looking for volunteers for next year’s event. They say it is something they work on year-round.