YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed a restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to police, the suspect who is pictured below entered the 3rd Base Family Restaurant, located at 512 North George Street displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the store.

Photos from York City Police

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-846-1234.