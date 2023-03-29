YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — We typically see school bus safety reminders at the start of the school year, however the York City Police are making sure that drivers are following the law with summer break quickly approaching.

A total of 1.5 million Pennsylvania children are transported on Pennsylvania roads each day. Every year, more than 700 drivers are convicted for passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing.

On Wednesday, the York City Police patrolled school bus routes, helping to make sure that people are following the laws, and pulling over people who aren’t.

In the state of Pennsylvania, when you meet a stopped school bus with red signal lights flashing and an arm extended, you must stop. Drivers who break the law can expect a 60-day license suspension, five points on their license, and a $250 fine.

Sgt. John Reisenweber with York City Police says that in this school year alone, he’s seen a lot more violation than expected.

“The law prohibits that you go past the bus when it has the flashing lights, that gives the kids the chance to relatively safely and quickly get on the bus and get to school,” explained Sgt. Reisenweber.