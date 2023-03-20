YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department is searching for a missing woman who may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

According to police, 69-year-old Deborah Adkins was last seen in the area of the 900 block of West Market Street in York City on March 20 at 2:15 a.m.

Adkins is 5’5″ tall and 125 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red fleece top, jeans, and white Crocs, police say.

Anyone with information regarding Adkins is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or by calling the York City Police at 717-846-1234.