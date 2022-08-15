YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers.

This is news nowadays because other cities and agencies are struggling with staffing shortages.

York City Public Works Director Chaz Green spoke on how York is set up to have a good winter season when it comes to salt truck and snow plow drivers.

“We actually don’t have any vacancies currently in our public works department…Right now, we’re prepared,” stated Green. “We’re always checking equipment, making sure that, you know, there’s nothing that we need to fix when we come to our plows and also our plow trucks.”

This doesn’t mean that you’re out of luck if you are looking to drive a salt truck or snow plow this winter season. If you have a CDL and want to drive a salt truck or snow plow, fear not. Plenty of opportunities for this winter remain, including with PennDOT.