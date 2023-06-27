YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York is providing parking permits for residents that live on blocks and streets that are designated for the York Fair.

All residents living within areas and wishing to park their vehicles on the street during the fair must have a permit properly displayed to not receive a parking fine. The city says there is a limit of three permits per household.

Permits are valid only within one block of the permit holder’s residence. If one is parked outside the immediate area could result in a fine. In addition, motorcycles will be issued a permit and should park on the street and not the sidewalk.

Street sweeping in the residential fair parking area will be suspended during the fair.

As quoted in the release, the following blocks are in the designated fair permit parking area:

600, 700, 800, 900 Linden Ave

600, 700, 800 Maryland Ave

600, 700, 800 Florida Ave

600 , 700, 800 Texas Ave

700, 800 Texas Ave 800 Fern Place

200 N Richland Ave

800 Delaware Ave

1000 block of West King St

1000 block of West Poplar St

100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 N Belvidere Ave

1 st block, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 Carlisle Ave

block, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 Carlisle Ave 600, 700, 800 Pennsylvania Ave

300, 400, 600, 600, 700 N Hawthorne St

700 W Philadelphia St

200 Smyser Alley

900 Clayton Ave

600, 700, 800, 900 Madison Ave.

The city says that permits are available Monday, June 26th, 2023 thru Sunday, July 30th, 2023. Permits will be distributed from the Treasurer’s Office in City Hall located at 101 South George Street weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from the Police Department (located at 50 West King Street) weekdays from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.