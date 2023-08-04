YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York is still seeking day-of vendors for its upcoming Labor Day celebration.

The family-friendly Annual Labor Day Celebration will be held on September 4 at Kiwanis Lake from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. Planned festivities include bounce houses, a foam pit, a petting zoo, face painting, food vendors, and more.

Additionally there will also be live music from DJ Cashmire and musical performers including

Nakuu, Scarlet Rose, Ching Blun, Dave Wilson Band, American Wild, Kingsley Musik, and

Mike Alexander.

The event is sponsored by the City of York and Inch & Co.

Vendors who are interested in signing up will need to purchase a $50 permit and

contact Diaz Woodard at dwoodard@yorkcity.org no later than August 25.