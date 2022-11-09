YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York is urging residents to clear fallen leaves to prepare for possible heavy rain.

According to a press release, heavy rain may fall across the region on Friday. City officials are urging residents to monitor the forecast for updates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city also recommends the public check their gutters and downspouts for leaf clogging, as well as check for any leaf debris clogging curb and street inlets. Doing this can prevent street and property flooding.

The release states that residents leaving their leaves out in the street for pickup should place the leaves at least 6-8 inches away from the curb line. This will allow stormwater to flow freely into the storm drains.

The city says the highway department will be working to get as many leaf piles out of the street as possible before Friday.

Those concerned about drains that may need attention should email kgerber@yorkcity.org and lbrown@yorkcity.org and include the exact location of the drain in their message.