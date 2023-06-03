YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Communities in York came together today to stand up against gun violence.

The Bethlehem Baptist Church organized the anti-violence walk this morning in which they invited neighbors and local leaders to join them.

Organizers say they’ve witnessed gun violence first-hand in the city and it needs to be put to a stop.

Bishop Anthony Pinkney and Keisha Pinkney said, “We want to work with York City Police Department and York City – I know they have a system here in York City, but we want to bridge that gap as my wife was saying — we want to be hands-on with the community.”

Last year there were 21 homicides in York which is the highest the city says its seen in the past 20 years.