YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — To celebrate 17 years of offering planetarium programs to the public, the York County Astronomical Society is now holding Saturday afternoon and evening programs for the community.

The programs will be held at the York Learning Center Planetarium and afternoon programs will target young children and their families, while the evening program is intended for older family members.

This month, the society is offering programs titled “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure,” and “Defying Gravity: It IS Rocket Science!” for children. For older family members, a program called “Forward! To the Moon, and Hot and Energetic Universe” is also being offered.

Saturday’s program schedule:

2:00pm One World, One Sky

2:40pm StarWatch

3:20pm Defying Gravity: It IS Rocket Science!

7:00pm Forward! To the Moon

7:40pm StarWatch

8:20pm Hot and Energetic Universe

The planetarium is located at 301 East 6th Avenue in York. Admission will cost $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third program is $1 each.

Groups can also schedule private show reservations starting at $40 for up to 60 people. More information is available at AstroYork.com.