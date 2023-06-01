DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The emergency warning sirens surrounding the Peach Bottom Atomic Power station are being tested on Wednesday, June 7.

The test will begin at approximately 1 p.m. and is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune to a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station. The warning system consists of 97 sirens within a 10-mile radius of the power station.

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is located on the bank of Conowingo Pond in York County.