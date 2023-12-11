YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Planning Commission has announced that they have received over $1.8 million to be used on water quality projects that reduce nutrients and sediments across the county’s creeks, streams, and rivers.

The money comes from recently announced 2024 Countywide Action Plan (CAP) Implementation Grants to counties around Pennsylvania’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

The grant projects will be used to prevent issues when the nutrient or sediment population enters waterways during runoff events including rain and snowmelt. The awarded funding will be utilized countywide on projects to improve water quality through stream restoration, tree plantings, wetland creation, floodplain restoration, and other efforts to reduce sediment.

The commission states that too much nutrient and sediment in waterways can negatively impact the ecological health of those water features.