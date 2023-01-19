YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds on Thursday Jan. 19.

The $21 million will be received through the year 2038, according to the York County Coroner.

A tweet by the York County Coroner provides steps on how to apply:

Read through the list of approved activities

Complete the interest form

Register for a grant information session

Click here to register

Attend informational sessions by registering here

Applications for funds will be open from Feb. 1 to April 30. York County organizations that help to address overdoses and substance use in the community are eligible to apply for the funds.