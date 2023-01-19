YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds on Thursday Jan. 19.
According to the York County Coroner’s official Twitter page, the York County Board of Commissioners announced the receipt of $21 million in Opioid Settlement Funds, as well as information on how to apply to receive funds.
The $21 million will be received through the year 2038, according to the York County Coroner.
A tweet by the York County Coroner provides steps on how to apply:
- Read through the list of approved activities
- Complete the interest form
- Register for a grant information session
- Attend informational sessions by registering here
Applications for funds will be open from Feb. 1 to April 30. York County organizations that help to address overdoses and substance use in the community are eligible to apply for the funds.