YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County officials have announced that the burn ban that was in effect beginning on Thursday, Sept. 21 will be lifted at the end of this week.

The ban is slated to be lifted on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The county’s office of emergency management states that the York County Board of Commissioners has reached its decision after consulting with several county fire chiefs.

The ban was originally put in place back on Sept. 21 in response to record low stream levels, low groundwater levels, and dryer-than-normal temperatures with no significant forecasted rainfall.