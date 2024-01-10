YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One York County business is stepping up to help its community after Tuesday’s storms knocked out power to thousands.

Delta’s Pizza is delivering free food to anyone in the neighborhood who needs it no questions asked.

All the owner asks is that the people who reach out genuinely need the help.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sal Ferranti, Delta Pizza owner said, “We’re always trying to help, we’re always trying to give because it’s the right thing to do — customers give to us and it’s a sign of appreciation.”

York County was one of many across the Midstate that dealt with power outages on Tuesday. The lights have been turned back on for the majority of people.