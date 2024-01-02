YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new leader in York County after Commissioner Scott Burford was sworn in.

Also, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, a Republican, and Commissioner Doug Hoke, a Democrat, were re-elected.

abc27 news asked Burford about his priorities. “Focusing on customer service, focusing on fiduciary responsibilities to the taxpayer, and also working collaboratively with the community at large, the community leaders, the business community, and, of course, the residents,” he said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Burford took his oath of office alongside his wife, Joan.