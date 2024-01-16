HANOVER, PA. (WHTM) — A York County borough has announced they have updated its emergency mass notifications to a new system.

Hanover Borough announced the new system, called CivicReady. It is free and has streamlined features such as language translations and connections to FEMA’s national system for alerting local areas with life-saving information to the public.

The alerts could range from evacuations, shelter-in-place, boil water orders, significant transportation problems with prolonged impacts, or significant ongoing police or fire activity.

The borough also said that the system will notify subscribers of road closures, hydrant flushing, holiday garbage collection, snow emergencies, and more.

More information regarding the service can be found here.