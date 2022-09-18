SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County

Trang Pham, a 49-year-old woman from Springettsbury Township, was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.

The York County Coroner responded to the home at 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a fatal stabbing.

Once inside, police found a dead woman and an injured man together in a bedroom. The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the 49-year-old woman had been stabbed to death in the neck and abdomen. The man was also injured, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The man was transported to York Hospital’s trauma center for surgery.

Police say at this time they do not believe there is any danger to the public and they’re in the early stages of their investigation. The stabbing is currently a pending homicide while the investigation takes place, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office.

On Friday, Sept 16, Police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal homicide. Nguen was arraigned and will be committed to York County Prison when he is released from the hospital, according to township police.

An autopsy was done on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The York County Coroner’s Office said this is their 26th homicide of the year, 16 of which have been in York City.