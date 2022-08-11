PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway.

On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling on Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township when a cow ran into the roadway. The cow hit the Jeep’s front passenger side fender, disabling the vehicle, PSP York reports.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Jeep was injured in the incident, PSP York says.