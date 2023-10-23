SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for a suspect in York County who fled on foot after a short police chase in Springettsbury Township, York County.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were attempting to conduct of traffic stop on a silver Toyota Camry on Interstate 83 on October 20 when the driver failed to stop for Troopers’ emergency lights and sirens.

That’s when, police say, a short pursuit started in which the driver continued driving north on I-83, and took Exit 19, Market Street.

According to police, the driver then went west on E. Market Street and allegedly reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. Police said the driver then turned the vehicle’s lights out and continued driving west passing N. Harrison Street. At this point, police said, the driver was going the wrong way on E. Market Street.

Police said they were terminating the pursuit for safety reasons, when the driver swerved to avoid two other vehicles and lost control of the car, hitting a concrete wall and causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers witnessed the crash and attempted to identify the driver who then fled northbound on foot.

State Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or the suspect fleeing to contact them at 717-428-1011.