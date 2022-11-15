YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction.

The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located at 1114 Roosevelt Ave. in York. The auction is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Vehicles such as a 2014 Ford Focus, a 2013 Nissan Rogue, a 2006 Mercedes, a 2004 Acura TL, and more will be up for auction.

A cash deposit of $500 will be required for each vehicle upon successful bidding. If you are looking to purchase a vehicle, you must pay in cash. The vehicles must be paid for in full and picked up no later than Friday, Dec. 2. All bidders must be at least 18 years old.

You can get a head start and view the vehicles that will be for sale at Schaad Detective Agency starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m.