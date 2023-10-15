YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Families from across the Midstate attended a Family Fun Fall Festival this afternoon.

The festival took place at the Temple Beth Israel in York County where organizers say there was a wide variety of vendors and treats!

Rabbi Melody Davis says she is brand new to York and the Midstate and Davis says it’s a beautiful example of bringing people of all faiths together.

Davis said, “It’s a community event meant to bring people together of all ages, faiths, and backgrounds, and have fun! what could be better than seeing kids playing in playpens, pets walking around and people meeting and greeting, it’s what we should be doing.”

Rabbi Davis says “It’s a very Jewish thing, no eatin’… no meetin’.”